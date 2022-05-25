Vir Das, an Indian comedian, actor and musician is set to scale new heights with his first venture in entrepreneurship. The 42-year-old has launched his craft beer – Faaaak It, and he called it The Happy Beer!

Taking to Twitter, the actor posted a video in which he is describing about the beer. “WE MADE A BEER! I've had it with the ultra macho, super hipster, sports watching, snobbish culture of beer. You drink beer to relax and be happy... why can't beers be... happy? Some days you just wanna say #FAAAAKIT! And get happy. We went ahead and found that taste!," Das tweeted along with video.

WE MADE A BEER called FAAAAKIT! I'd had it with the macho, hipster bro, snobbish culture of beer. You drink beer to relax and be happy...why can't beers be...happy and for everyone? Some days you wanna say #FAAAAKIT! #Collab @greatstateales



MUMBAI, PUNE: https://t.co/zqZSVesvjI pic.twitter.com/DFywxtJcXS — Vir Das (@thevirdas) May 25, 2022

Reacting to his tweet, one user wrote, “You got a catchy name for a beer! lol awesome marketing #all the best brother." Replying to him, Das tweeted, "All that aside, You should try the taste."

All that aside, You should try the taste 😁 https://t.co/bxuXey6bve — Vir Das (@thevirdas) May 25, 2022

People living in Mumbai and Pune can order it online too. Apart from online delivery, Faaaak It will be available in pubs of Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and the financial capital.

“Our motto was to spread happiness. And, after a maybe stressful day, you might want to literally say Faaaak It and have a can of beer to unwind yourself. Also, we wanted the beer to be for everyone. The team at Great State Aleworks and I spent a good deal of time to find a flavour profile that can be enjoyed by all," Vir Das said in the video.

"Here’s where you can get your #Faaaakit tonight in Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Bengaluru! Walk up to your bartender and just say “FAAAAKIT! Make me happy!" the actor posted on Twitter.

Here’s where you can get your #Faaaakit tonight in Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Bengaluru! Walk up to your bartender and just say “FAAAAKIT! Make me happy! pic.twitter.com/50q00XLyei — Vir Das (@thevirdas) May 25, 2022

After beginning a career in standup comedy, Vir Das moved to Hindi cinema starring in films like Badmaash Company, Delhi Belly, and Go Goa Gone in supporting roles.