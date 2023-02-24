Home / News / India /  Fab Feb Sale! IndiGo, Go First offering flight tickets at discounted prices. Plan your trips now
Back

Are you planning any trips this year? You don't need to worry because you can buy pocket-friendly flight tickets in February for trips till September this year. Go First and IndiGo, the Indian low-cost airlines, have announced a special fare sale to attract passengers who wanna go on trips.

Go First is offering domestic flights starting at 1,199 and international flights starting at 6,139, including all taxes and fees. The passengers can book their tickets till February 24 for the travel period of 12th March - 30th September, 2023.

“Hop on-board the #FabFebSale and experience the time of your life. Plan not just a trip but trips and turn all your travel desires into realitttyBooking Period: Until 24th February, 2023. Travel Period: 12th March - 30th September, 2023. Book now - https://bit.ly/3XLrzOn," Go First tweeted.

However, there are some terms and conditions for booking flight tickets during the sale period. The carrier said that no refund will be given in case of a no-show, and no further discounting is permitted.

“Standard terms and conditions of cancellation will be applicable. Seats are subject to availability at the time of bookings and on first cum first served availability basis. This promotion is applicable only on direct flights," the company website reads.

For more details, interested people are advised to visit the official website of Go First---flygofirst.com.

On the other hand, IndiGo is offering domestic flight tickets starting at 2,093 for the travel period of March 13 to October 13 this year. Interested people can book their tickets at discounted prices till February 25, 2023.

“Sale alert! Domestic fares start at 2,093. Hurry, book before 25-Feb-23 for travel between 13-March-23 and 13-October-23. #goIndiGo #Sale," IndiGo tweeted.

IndiGo has also applied some terms and conditions including the offer is only is valid only on non-stop flights in various sectors across IndiGo’s domestic network.

“This Offer cannot be clubbed with any other offer, scheme, or promotion. This Offer is non-transferable, non-exchangeable and non-encashable. Change in itinerary can be made by paying the applicable change fee and fare difference," the website read. 

Interested passengers are advised to visit the official website of the airlines to check out more details about the offer and flight tickets---goindigo.in.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x