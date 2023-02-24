Are you planning any trips this year? You don't need to worry because you can buy pocket-friendly flight tickets in February for trips till September this year. Go First and IndiGo , the Indian low-cost airlines, have announced a special fare sale to attract passengers who wanna go on trips.

Go First is offering domestic flights starting at ₹1,199 and international flights starting at ₹6,139, including all taxes and fees. The passengers can book their tickets till February 24 for the travel period of 12th March - 30th September, 2023.

“Hop on-board the #FabFebSale and experience the time of your life. Plan not just a trip but trips and turn all your travel desires into realitttyBooking Period: Until 24th February, 2023. Travel Period: 12th March - 30th September, 2023. Book now - https://bit.ly/3XLrzOn," Go First tweeted.

However, there are some terms and conditions for booking flight tickets during the sale period. The carrier said that no refund will be given in case of a no-show, and no further discounting is permitted.

“Standard terms and conditions of cancellation will be applicable. Seats are subject to availability at the time of bookings and on first cum first served availability basis. This promotion is applicable only on direct flights," the company website reads.

For more details, interested people are advised to visit the official website of Go First---flygofirst.com.

On the other hand, IndiGo is offering domestic flight tickets starting at ₹2,093 for the travel period of March 13 to October 13 this year. Interested people can book their tickets at discounted prices till February 25, 2023.

“Sale alert! Domestic fares start at ₹2,093. Hurry, book before 25-Feb-23 for travel between 13-March-23 and 13-October-23. #goIndiGo #Sale," IndiGo tweeted.

IndiGo has also applied some terms and conditions including the offer is only is valid only on non-stop flights in various sectors across IndiGo’s domestic network.

“This Offer cannot be clubbed with any other offer, scheme, or promotion. This Offer is non-transferable, non-exchangeable and non-encashable. Change in itinerary can be made by paying the applicable change fee and fare difference," the website read.

Interested passengers are advised to visit the official website of the airlines to check out more details about the offer and flight tickets---goindigo.in.