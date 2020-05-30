Face masks or coverings will be compulsory in public places, work places and in public transport and individuals must keep six feet space between them in all public places.

Large gatherings and congregations are to remain prohibited with marriages not having more than 50 people and funerals not having more than 20. Spitting remains banned in public places, consumption of liquor, paan and gutka are still out of bounds in public places.

These are some of the instructions listed in the National Directives for covid-19 management in the homes ministry’s order put out on Saturday. It comes as India is to exit the fourth phase of a lockdown that was first imposed on 25 March on 31 May.

Many of these are already in place like for instance no spitting in public places and no more than 50 people attending a marriage ceremony but nevertheless reiterated by the home ministry given that India is now among the top nine countries with covid-19 infections – more than 170,000 cases of infection and about 5,000 deaths.

These directives are to be strictly observed, the home ministry said, as it issued new orders on Saturday for the opening of religious places, hotels, malls from 8 June, the starting of schools, colleges training institutions in consultation with the states and union territories thereafter and the resumption of international air travel, metro train services, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, social, political, sports, cultural and religious functions in phase three “based on the assessment of the situation."

Containment zones are the most affected by the novel coronavirus diseases will be under lockdown till the end of June, the home ministry order said.

The directives urged working from home “as far as possible" as a practice to be followed. Staggering of work and business hours are to be followed, said the directives listed in an annexure to the main order issued by the home ministry.

Provision of sanitisers, provision for thermal screening “will be made at all entry and exit points and common areas," it said.

Frequent santisation of the work place and common areas and all points that come in human contact often like door handles “will be ensured" said the directives.

“All persons in charge of work places will ensure adequate distance between workers, adequate gaps between shifts, staggering of lunch breaks of staff," it added.

