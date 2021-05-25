As new set of social media guidelines are set to take effect from Tuesday, Facebook in a statement said that it aims to comply with the provisions of the new digital rules as the deadline to comply with the rules ends today.

''We aim to comply with the provisions of the IT rules and continue to discuss a few of the issues which need more engagement with the government. Pursuant to the IT rules, we are working to implement operational processes and improve efficiencies,'' the company said.

Facebook remains committed to people’s ability to freely and safely express themselves on our platform, it added.

The statement comes after media reports suggested that social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram have not yet complied with the new intermediary rules which will come into effect from May 26. As per the news reports, the companies could be blocked or face criminal action if they fail to follow the comply with the new guidelines.

The Electronics & Information Technology ministry had given a three-month deadline to social media platforms On February 25 to comply with the new rules. The guidelines asked the key social media platforms to appoint at least three officers for grievance redressal and follow a specific code of conduct that has been criticized over violating the principles of free speech.

The platforms are also required to have a physical contact address in India and must show the contact details of the appointed officers on their websites and apps.

