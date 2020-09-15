Facebook announces 32 crore grant for SMBs in India

“Gift cards will help small businesses reach more customers online. They will also help small businesses reach more potential customers online," Mohan said. While the programme is active globally, Mohan said the company will localize it in India by working with partners here, who have "deep connects" with small merchants. Payments provider PayU and clothing brand Quiksilver are the first two partners for the programme here. "We're going to put a lot of energy behind making it easy to discover them on Facebook and Instagram," Mohan said.