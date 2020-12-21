Amid criticism for taking down the 'Kisan Ekta Morcha' page, Facebook on Monday clarified that it was restored in less than 3 hours when the social media giant became aware of the context.

"As per our review, our automated systems found an increased activity on Facebook page 'Kisan Ekta Morcha' and flagged it as spam, which violates our Community Standards. We restored the page in less than 3 hours when we became aware of the context," said a Facebook spokesperson.

The brief suspension of the official page for updates on the ongoing farmers’ protest against the Centre’s farm laws led to much outrage.

"The vast majority of our work fighting spam is done automatically using recognizable patterns of problematic behaviour. For example, if an account is posting over and over in quick succession that’s a strong sign something is wrong," added the spokesperson.

"In Q3, 2020 out of the 1.9 billion pieces of content removed globally for violating our policies on spam, we restored 74.9 mn pieces of content globally when we identified issues ourselves. We also rely on our human review team to work on cases where human expertise is needed to understand the context of a particular situation," said the Facebook spokesperson.

The latest controversy comes at a time when Facebook is facing scrutiny from parliamentary panel on information technology (IT) on allegations of political bias, following a 13 December report in The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) that the social media giant was reluctant to act against the Bajrang Dal because of concerns over the security of its staff.

