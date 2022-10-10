Facebook co-founder Saverin lauds Indian start-up market, See what he says

"Driving innovation and nurturing startups is, and will continue to be one of our key priorities over the next decade. The pandemic has spotlighted the vital role that startups played in developing solutions to disrupt and rejuvenate industries despite trying circumstances. This resilience and entrepreneurial mindset is what we need to form the bedrock of our innovation economy. EnterpriseSG is committed to deepening our support for startups, including by expanding our network of local and foreign partners, so that we can continue to catalyse the formation of innovative startups and support their growth in Singapore and beyond," said Edwin Chow, Assistant CEO (Innovation and Enterprise), EnterpriseSG.