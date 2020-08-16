Tharoor’s bid to raise the issue in the parliamentary panel was however not without his committee colleagues belonging to BJP like Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya demanding that the issue of Facebook’s censoring of voices should also come under scrutiny. “Many have complained that Facebook is unfairly censoring many nationalist, pro-India or pro-Hindu voices. As member of Standing Committee on IT, I will take it up with concerned in appropriate forum," he tweeted on late Sunday evening adding that any related concerns could be emailed to him.