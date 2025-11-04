Facebook friend request, obscene videos: Bengaluru TV actress harassed for months, accused arrested

Bengaluru: A 41-year-old Bengaluru-based television actress has lodged a police complaint over relentless harassment online by a man who sent her obscene messages and videos despite repeated warnings to stop, as pre reports. The TV actress, Rajini's ordeal began after she accepted a friend request from the man on Facebook.

The man allegedly sent obscene messages and even videos of his private parts from different IDs after his original ID was blocked by the actress, reported NDTV. The TV actress — Rajini also met the man in person and confronted him, but in vain.

How all of it started? Rajini, who has acted in several Telugu and Kannada serials, told police that the ordeal began about three months ago when she received a Facebook friend request from a user named “Naveenz.”

Although Rajini had initially ignored the request, the man began sending her vulgar messages via Messenger every day.

Even after she blocked him, he allegedly created multiple new accounts to continue harassing her, sending explicit messages and videos of his private parts.

On 1 November, when the man messaged her again, Rajini decided to confront him and asked him to meet in person. However, the man reportedly refused to stop. She then approached the police and filed a complaint for sexual harassment and online abuse.

Who is the man? Police have identified the accused as Naveen K Mon, a delivery manager at a global technology recruitment agency with offices in London, Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, Zurich, Warsaw, and New York.

Naveen has been arrested and sent to judicial custody.

A case has been registered against the unidentified man under Section 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for sexual harassment.