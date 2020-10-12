Home >News >India >Facebook India appoints Sunil Abraham as Public Policy Director for Data and Emerging Tech
The website home screen for Facebook is displayed on a laptop computer in an arranged photograph taken in Little Falls, New Jersey, U.S. (Bloomberg)
The website home screen for Facebook is displayed on a laptop computer in an arranged photograph taken in Little Falls, New Jersey, U.S. (Bloomberg)

Facebook India appoints Sunil Abraham as Public Policy Director for Data and Emerging Tech

1 min read . Updated: 12 Oct 2020, 07:15 PM IST PTI

Sunil Abraham will report to Facebook India Public Policy Director Ankhi Das, and will be responsible for building partnerships and engagements with key stakeholders in the public policy area of data privacy, consumer protection, and AI-led innovation for new products and services

Facebook India on Monday announced appointment of Sunil Abraham as the Public Policy Director for Data and Emerging Tech to lead and shape the company's stance on tech policy issues in India.

He will report to Facebook India Public Policy Director Ankhi Das, and will be responsible for building partnerships and engagements with key stakeholders in the public policy area of data privacy, consumer protection, and AI-led innovation for new products and services, a statement said.

As part of the public policy leadership team, Abraham will contribute to important policy development initiatives and proceedings in India and the South Asia region on data protection, privacy, new and emerging tech and represent Facebook's position in these multi-stakeholder processes, it added.

Abraham had co-founded Mahiti Infotech, an open technology service provider for non-profit sector, in 1998, while in 2008, he co-founded the Centre for Internet and Society, a policy and academic research organisation.

He has been an advocate of free/open source software and was a part of the Wikimedia movement starting in 2004 when he co-managed the International Open Source Network for UNDP.

Most recently, he spent a year as Endowed Professor at ArtEZ University for Arts in the Netherlands.

Speaking about the appointment, Facebook India, South and Central Asia Public Policy Director Ankhi Das said Abraham's experience in the field of technology policy and his vast research on data reforms are an ideal fit for Facebook.

"We are thrilled to have Sunil in our team as he brings deep industry and civil society knowledge and understanding. With his expertise and experience, he will help us in our mission to build transparency, accountability and empowered communities," she added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

RELATED STORIES
Abraham had co-founded Mahiti Infotech, an open technology service provider for non-profit sector, in 1998, while in 2008, he co-founded the Centre for Internet and Society, a policy and academic research organisation (Photo: Reuters)

Facebook India appoints Sunil Abraham as public policy director for data

1 min read . 07:02 PM IST
Hedge funds have adored Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet’s Google (FAANGs) for so long it’s no wonder that two of them—Apple Inc. and Facebook Inc.—are losing their appeal. Photo: Reuters

FB appoints Sunil Abraham as public policy director for data, emerging tech

1 min read . 10:47 AM IST
The website home screen for Facebook is displayed on a laptop computer in an arranged photograph taken in Little Falls, New Jersey, U.S. (Bloomberg)

Facebook India appoints Sunil Abraham as Public Policy Director for Data

1 min read . 07:15 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
x
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout