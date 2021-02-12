Facebook, Instagram remove millions of hate speech, bullying content in Oct-Dec

NEW DELHI: Social media giant Facebook on Friday said it has witnessed a significant drop in hate speech on its platforms, including Instagram, in the fourth quarter of 2020. In its latest edition of global Community Standards Enforcement Report, Facebook said it took action on 6.3 million pieces of bullying and harassment content, up from 3.5 million in the third quarter.

The company attributed the success rate in content removal to advanced technology deployed to detect hateful comments. Facebook also removed 6.4 million pieces of organised hate content, up from 4 million in Q3. A total of 2.5 million pieces of suicide and self-injury content was taken down, up from 1.3 million in Q3 due to increased reviewer capacity.

Between October and December, hate speech prevalence dropped from 0.10-0.11% to 0.07-0.08%, or 7 to 8 views of hate speech for every 10,000 views of content. The prevalence of violent and graphic content also dropped from 0.07% to 0.05% and adult nudity content dropped from 0.05-0.06% to 0.03-0.04%.

Around 26.9 million pieces of hate speech content, up from 22.1 million in Q3 were detected and removed due in part to updates in our technology in Arabic, Spanish and Portuguese, the company said.

Facebook's claims of taking down hate, violent and graphic content come at a time when micro-blogging platform Twitter is facing heat from the Indian government for not blocking content it was asked to.

Late on Wednesday, in a meeting with representatives from Twitter, secretary ministry of electronics and information technology, Ajay Prakash Sawhney, "expressed his deep disappointment to the Twitter leadership" about the way the social media firm "unwillingly, grudgingly and with great delay complied with the substantial parts of the order."

On its photo-sharing platform, Instagram, Facebook cracked a whip on five million pieces of bullying and harassment content, up from 2.6 million in Q3. Around 3,08,000 pieces of organised hate content were removed during October-December, up from 2,24,000 removed in Q3. A total of 6.6 million pieces of hate speech were detected and removed, up from 6.5 million in the previous quarter. As reviewer capacity increased, Instagram removed 3.4 million pieces of suicide and self-injury content, up from 1.3 million in the third quarter.

Facebook said the prevalence of such content has reduced due to changes made to reduce problematic content in news feed. Each post is ranked by processes that take into account a combination of integrity signals, such as how likely a piece of content is to violate our policies, as well as signals we receive from people, such as from surveys or actions they take on our platform like hiding or reporting posts. The company has improved the use of these signals while tailoring news feed of users.

"Our proactive rate, the percentage of content we took action on that we found before a user reported it to us, improved in certain problem areas, most notably bullying and harassment. Our proactive rate for bullying and harassment went from 26% in Q3 to 49% in Q4 on Facebook, and 55% to 80% on Instagram. Improvements to our AI in areas where nuance and context are essential, such as hate speech or bullying and harassment, helped us better scale our efforts to keep people safe,"Guy Rosen, vice president, Integrity at Facebook in a blogpost.

