NEW DELHI: Confederation of All India Traders, an industry body that represents 70 million traders and 40,000 trade associations, on Wednesday said Reliance Jio and Facebook, which had signed a ₹43,574 crore deal, should not use consumer data available with the social media company.

Facebook has over 350 million users and its messaging app WhatsApp has over 400 million active users in India.

"Facebook has been known to be violating domestic laws globally therefore the data already generated with Facebook or its allied organisation WhatsApp should not be used for this new venture else it will be a back stabbing to the people of the country," CAIT said in a statement.

The industry body has been highlighting the negative impacts of increased foreign direct investment (FDI) in the retail and e-commerce sector on local businesses.

CAIT said e-commerce is a welcome step, and FDI investments should broaden the market.

"The investments should happen within the letter and spirit of India’s FDI norms both in letter and spirit and secondly, such initiatives and the capital infused, is used to develop the market and overall infrastructure in India rather than to merely rout competition and gain dominance. The first kind is developmental and good for the nation and the value it creates, while the second is what has affected smaller businesses & India’s core strength of its diverse businesses," statement read.

It urged Indian consumers to acknowledge the tireless efforts of local kirana stores in ensuring essential supplies amid coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown. The body said Indian consumers will likely support businesses and solutions that work for their larger and longer term good.

As a part of the deal, Jio Platforms, Reliance Retail Limited and WhatsApp entered into a commercial partnership agreement to further accelerate Reliance Retail’s new commerce business on the JioMart platform.

Reliance Retail’s commerce platform, JioMart, is being built in partnership with small merchants and kirana shops. The companies will work closely to ensure consumers are able to access the nearest kiranas with JioMart using WhatsApp.

