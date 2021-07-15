Facebook on Thursday said that it received 646 complaints in India through its grievance mechanism channel between May 15 and June 15. The complaints were received under categories like bullying, account hacking, nudity and fake profiles.

The tech giant informed that it provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 363 of these cases. Facebook published this data as part of monthly compliance report as mandated under the new Indian IT rules introduced this year in February.

Facebook also shared the numbers of complaints received under different categories. It said 198 complaints were related to accounts being hacked, 73 were for 'fake profile that's pretending to be me', 45 for 'bullying or harassment', 36 for 'content showing me in nudity/partial nudity or in a sexual act', and 18 for 'inappropriate or abusive content'.

Facebook also received reports under 'lost access to a page or group I used to manage' (47), 'request access to personal data' (22), 'report issue with how Facebook is processing my data' (14), 'content I appear in that I do not want displayed' (19) and other issues (174).

The social media company said it responded to 100 per cent of these 646 reports. "Of these incoming reports, we provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 363 cases," it said.

Earlier this month, Facebook had said that it had 'actioned' over 30 million content pieces across 10 violation categories in India during the same time period.

Facebook-owned Instagram received 36 complaints through the grievance mechanism during the same time period in India. It responded in all cases and provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 10 cases.

Instagram had earlier said it had taken action against about two million pieces across nine categories during the same period.

The new IT rules require large digital platforms, with over 5 million users, to publish compliance reports every month, mentioning the details of complaints received and action taken.

The IT rules mandate that significant digital platforms include the number of specific communication links or parts of information they proactively remove by using automated tools.

Google, Koo and Twitter have already submitted their compliance reports.

Facebook-owned messaging giant WhatsApp has also published its first compliance report. It banned two million Indian accounts for abusing the platform’s services between 15 May and 15 June, the company has informed in the report.

More than 95% of these bans are due to unauthorized use of automated or bulk messaging, WhatsApp said. The compliance report will be published every 30-45 days from hereon.

“The abuse detection operates at three stages of an account’s lifestyle: at registration; during messaging; and in response to negative feedback, which we receive in the form of user reports and blocks. A team of analysts augments these systems to evaluate edge cases and help improve our effectiveness over time," the company said in the report.

Indian accounts are those registered with the suffix +91.





