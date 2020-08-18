Facebook refutes hate speech allegation

Following the news report, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi criticized Facebook for allegedly favouring the BJP, and alleged that the American firm was controlled by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ideological parent of BJP, in India. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, too, took to Twitter, demanding that a parliamentary standing committee on information technology would “certainly wish to hear" from Facebook. Some other Congress leaders have also demanded the formation of a joint parliamentary committee to look into the allegations.