Facebook replies to Cong, says it enforces policies without any political bias

“First and foremost, we want to take this opportunity to state that we are non-partisan and strive to ensure that our platforms remain a space where people can express themselves freely. We take allegations of bias seriously and want to make clear that we denounce hate and bigotry in all forms," Neil Potts, public policy director at Facebook, who oversees its trust and safety policy team, said in a letter addressed to Congress’ general secretary in-charge K.C. Venugopal. A copy of the letter, which is dated Tuesday, was shared by the Congress party on Thursday.