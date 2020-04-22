Facebook says India a special country after it invests $5.7 bln in Jio Platforms

NEW DELHI: India is a special country for Facebook, top officials of the social media giant said today in a joint blog post as the company Wednesday announced a ₹43,574 ($5.7 billion) investment in billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Platforms for a 9.99% stake today.

“India is a special country for us. Over the years, Facebook has invested in India to connect people and help businesses launch and grow. WhatsApp is so ingrained in Indian life that it has become a commonly used verb across many Indian languages and dialects...And Instagram has grown dramatically in India in recent years as the place where people follow their interests and passions," Facebook’s chief revenue officer David Fischer and vice president and managing director of its India unit Ajit Mohan said in the Facebook blog.

The stake will be on a fully diluted basis. Jio Platforms is a fully-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, Ambani’s petchem-to-retail conglomerate. The deal gives the mobile communications, entertainment and e-commerce platform a pre-enterprise value of ₹4.62 trillion, assuming a conversion rate of ₹70. The rupee is currently hovering between 77 and 78 against the US dollar. Facebook will become the largest minority shareholder of Jio after the deal has got its regulatory approvals.

India with its over one billion mobile user base is also the largest market for Facebook and its messaging app Whatsapp, that has over 400 million subscribers in the country.

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, which provides connectivity platform to over 388 million subscribers, will continue to be a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jio Platforms. Jio was launched in September 2016 and in just over three years, became India’s largest mobile services company by subscriber base. It is the only Indian telecom company that has its entire network built on 4G VoLTE (voice over long-term evolution) technology. All other companies have a blend of 2G, 3G and 4G technologies.