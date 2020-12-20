Facebook takes down Kisan Ekta Morcha page, later restores

New Delhi: Facebook on Sunday had taken down the account of Kisan Ekta Morcha , the official page for updates on the ongoing farmers ’ protest against the Centre’s farm laws. The page, which has over 77,000 followers, was shut down for few hours before it went live again in the late evening after an internal review said a person familiar with the development. "We’ve restored Kisan Ekta Morcha's Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/kisanektamorcha and regret the inconvenience caused," said Facebook company spokesperson in an emailed response to Mint.

The Facebook page of Kisan Ekta Morcha was unpublished at around 7 PM and restored at 9.30 pm, said Baljeet Singh, head of the IT cell of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, the coalition of farmer unions which is leading the agitation against the agri marketing reform bills.

"While our page was unpublished, Facebook did not block or unpublish fake pages going by the same name. Within a short period of four days after launch, the followers on our page had crossed 5.4 million. We believe the page was unpublished under pressure to scuttle our voice and restored following a uproar in social media," Singh added.

Meanwhile, the group took to micro blogging platform Twitter to post a picture of its page which showed that the Kisan Ekta Morcha has been taken down as it was against Facebook’s “community standards on spam". https://twitter.com/Kisanektamorcha/status/1340655264408559617?s=19

“This is what they can do when people raise their voices," Kisan Ekta Morcha said on Twitter. “When they can’t beat us ideologically."

This came at a time when Facebook is facing scrutiny from parliamentary panel on information technology (IT) on allegations of political bias, following a 13 December report in The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) that the social media giant was reluctant to act against the Bajrang Dal because of concerns over the security of its staff.

This comes against the backdrop of an earlier report in WSJ on 14 August suggesting that the social media platform ignored internal recommendations to remove hate speech by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker.

The international publication also highlighted how Facebook India’s public policy director Ankhi Das opposed the idea of removing incendiary posts by BJP leaders, warning that this could hurt the company’s “commercial interests" in its biggest market where it has over 300 million userbase. Das stepped down from her position on October 27.

