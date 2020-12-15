Noting the importance of the Indian market, Zuckerberg said, "India is a very special and important country for us. Millions of people here use our products every day to stay in touch with friends and family. Whether it's a WhatsApp message or a Facebook post or photos on Instagram. And millions of small businesses across the country use WhatsApp business and Messenger to reach customers, manage orders and grow their businesses. And in fact, we actually test some of our new features here first, before rolling them out globally."