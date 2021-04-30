NEW DELHI : Facebook on Friday announced that it will begin rolling out "Vaccine Finder" tool on its mobile app in India. The tool has been developed in partnership with the government of India and will be available in 17 local languages.

The tool will help people identify places nearby to get the vaccine. It will give vaccinati centre locations and their hours of operation using data provided by the ministry of health and family welfare. The tool will also show walk-in options (for 46 years and above) and a link to register on the official covid vaccine portal CoWin to schedule one’s vaccination appointment. The tool is available in the covid-19 information centre on Facebook.

The social media platform said it is supporting NGOs and UN agencies in India with ad credits and insights to reach the majority of people on Facebook with covid-19 vaccine and preventive health information.

The platform said that it is working with Unicef India to provide health resources to people about when to seek emergency care and how to manage mild covid-19 symptoms at home. The information is accessible on Facebook’s covid-19 information centre and its news feed. On Instagram, the company is promoting this information via "Guides" in "Explore" section.

Recently, the founder and chief executive officer of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg announced a $10 million grant for emergency response efforts in light of the covid-19 situation in the country.

“We are partnering with organizations such as United Way, Swasth, Hemkunt Foundation, I Am Gurgaon, Project Mumbai and US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) to deploy these funds to help augment critical medical supplies with 5000+ oxygen concentrators and other life-saving equipment such as ventilators, BiPAP machines and to increase hospital bed capacity," Facebook said in a statement.

