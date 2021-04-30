Facebook to launch vaccine finder tool on its app in India

The tool will help people identify places nearby to get the vaccine. It will give vaccinati centre locations and their hours of operation using data provided by the ministry of health and family welfare. The tool will also show walk-in options (for 46 years and above) and a link to register on the official covid vaccine portal CoWin to schedule one’s vaccination appointment. The tool is available in the covid-19 information centre on Facebook.

