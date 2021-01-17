OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Facebook, Twitter summoned by parliamentary panel over social media misuse
FILE PHOTO: The Twitter and Facebook logos (REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: The Twitter and Facebook logos (REUTERS)

Facebook, Twitter summoned by parliamentary panel over social media misuse

1 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2021, 08:15 PM IST Danny Cyril D Cruze

The parliamentary standing committee on IT has summoned Facebook and Twitter officials on January 21

Facebook and Twitter executives have been summoned by India's parliamentary panel over the issue of misuse of social media.

The parliamentary standing committee on IT has summoned Facebook and Twitter officials on January 21. The parliamentary committee on IT was looking at the allegations of misuse of Facebook for political gains.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
FILE PHOTO: The Twitter and Facebook logos

Facebook, Twitter summoned by parliamentary panel over social media misuse

1 min read . 08:15 PM IST
Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja

Kerala records 5,005 new Covid-19 cases

1 min read . 08:12 PM IST
An uptick in road construction is emblematic of the government’s focus on infrastructure creation

Highway construction in FY21 could surpass last year’s target: Govt

1 min read . 08:08 PM IST
Joe Biden’s team is unhappy with Twitter’s decision to deny the new administration millions of existing White House followers

Joe Biden plans 'roughly a dozen' Day One executive actions: Aide

1 min read . 07:53 PM IST

Former union minister and senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is the chairperson of the panel.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout