Facebook, Twitter summoned by parliamentary panel over social media misuse

Facebook, Twitter summoned by parliamentary panel over social media misuse1 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2021, 08:15 PM IST
The parliamentary standing committee on IT has summoned Facebook and Twitter officials on January 21
Facebook and Twitter executives have been summoned by India's parliamentary panel over the issue of misuse of social media.
The parliamentary standing committee on IT has summoned Facebook and Twitter officials on January 21. The parliamentary committee on IT was looking at the allegations of misuse of Facebook for political gains.
Former union minister and senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is the chairperson of the panel.
