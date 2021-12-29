New Delhi: The Income Tax department has revised its faceless appeal scheme to grant oral hearing to taxpayers through video conference as a matter of right while dealing with their appeals, showed an official order.

In the earlier scheme brought out in 2020, granting oral hearing was at the discretion of the designated officials. The revised scheme, which also simplifies procedures, comes in the backdrop of challenges the previous scheme faced in courts including the Delhi High Court. Tax disputes first go to the in-house appeal system of the department after which they go to income tax tribunals and higher courts if not resolved.

The faceless appeal scheme 2021, which is effective from Tuesday, says that all communication between the assessee and the Commissioner (Appeals) or his representative will be through the National Faceless Appeal Centre which will solely use electronic mode for communication. There is no need for a physical appearance by the tax payer or his representative.

However, he may request for personal hearing for making oral submissions or present his case before the Commissioner (Appeals), through the National Faceless Appeal Centre and the official “shall allow the request" and communicate the date and time, the order said.

The earlier scheme had said request for personal hearing “may" be cleared by a Chief Commissioner or Director General handling a regional faceless appeal centre. This discretion in grant of personal hearing had led to litigation.

The faceless assessment and appeal schemes were brought to improve transparency and objectivity in tax assessments.

“The revised faceless scheme is welcome as it has addressed the main grievance of the appellant of principle of natural justice. In earlier scheme, the oral hearing through videoconference was discretionary and this power to allow oral hearing through videoconference was with Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (CCIT) and not even with the ‘appeal unit’ which was to decide on the appeal," explained Ved Jain, former president of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

Under the revised faceless appeal scheme, there is a change in procedure also. Earlier, the scheme was ‘appeal unit’ based. All power to condone delay in filing appeal, admitting additional grounds and additional evidences were with the ‘appeal unit’ and the appeal order was also to be prepared by ‘appeal unit’ as draft order. Also, the draft order was to be further reviewed by another ‘appeal unit’. The revised scheme vests all power of condonation, additional evidence and additional grounds with the Commissioner (Appeals) and there is no draft order, explained Jain.

