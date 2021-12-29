Faceless appeal scheme grants taxpayers oral hearing as a right

Under the revised faceless appeal scheme, there is a change in procedure also. Earlier, the scheme was ‘appeal unit’ based. All power to condone delay in filing appeal, admitting additional grounds and additional evidences were with the ‘appeal unit’ and the appeal order was also to be prepared by ‘appeal unit’ as draft order. Also, the draft order was to be further reviewed by another ‘appeal unit’. The revised scheme vests all power of condonation, additional evidence and additional grounds with the Commissioner (Appeals) and there is no draft order, explained Jain.