NEW DELHI : National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) Chairperson and former finance secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey has said that the randomized and faceless approach taken in income tax return assessments can be adopted in different areas of administration.

The faceless assessment scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August 2020 seeks to ensure objectivity in tax assessments and to make life easier for tax payers.

Pandey was speaking at a function in Mumbai on Saturday night where Yashraj Research Foundation, which works in the area of empowering people in rural and backward communities, gave three awards in the areas of innovation in healthcare, transforming people’s lives and ethical governance.

Ajay Bhushan Pandey was bestowed the Yashraj Samman award for ethical governance at the hands of union minister Jitendra Singh and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for bringing  fundamental reforms in Income tax department through faceless assessment system, showed a recording of the event. The award amount for each award is   1 crore. Pandey declared in his award acceptance speech that the entire amount of 1 crore be donated to PM CARES Fund on his behalf.  

Pandey explained that faceless assessment entailed not just electronic assessments without physical interface but also a randomised approach.

 

