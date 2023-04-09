Faceless approach can be adopted in many facets of administration: Ajay Bhushan Pandey1 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 09:46 PM IST
- Pandey explained that faceless assessment entailed not just electronic assessments without physical interface but also a randomised approach
NEW DELHI : National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) Chairperson and former finance secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey has said that the randomized and faceless approach taken in income tax return assessments can be adopted in different areas of administration.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×