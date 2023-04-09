Faceless approach can be adopted in many facets of administration: Ajay Bhushan Pandey

Ajay Bhushan Pandey was bestowed the Yashraj Samman award for ethical governance at the hands of union minister Jitendra Singh and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for bringing fundamental reforms in Income tax department through faceless assessment system, showed a recording of the event. The award amount for each award is ₹1 crore. Pandey declared in his award acceptance speech that the entire amount of ₹1 crore be donated to PM CARES Fund on his behalf.