Faceless assessment scheme under rework amid court cases

NEW DELHI :The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) is reviewing the operation of its faceless tax assessment procedures to ensure that field officers do not make high pitched assessments, a person informed about the discussions in the government said, even as an order from the Allahabad High Court gave instructions about putting in place safeguards.
The court order that came last week in the case of Kanpur-based SR Cold Storage dates back to disputed income of assessment year 2017-18 and several changes have been already implemented in the assessment proceedings this year and its operation is constantly being monitored for further refining, the person said.
The Court instructed the government to put in place systems for ensuring that cross checking facts on its Insight data portal is not an empty formality and for holding field officers accountable if they breach principle of natural justice.
The person quoted above said that a feature of e-verifying information has been made available to assessment officers, standard operating procedures have been brought out earlier this month and an apex committee at CBDT is closely watching the performance of 20 committees set up across the country to look into tax payer grievances on high pitched assessments. “The faceless assessment system is continuously being monitored for any glitch or loopholes to be fixed," the person said.
The court order highlighted the flaw in the re-assessment order issued by the National Faceless Assessment Centre based on data available in the Insight portal about bank deposits allegedly made by the assessee. The Court will further hear about imposition of a cost of ₹five million on the Central government in the case. The court order favoured the petitioner and quashed the reassessment order.
Experts pointed out that the department must go for human validation of the data identified through artificial intelligence and big data analytics, before any notice is issued to a taxpayer.
Rajat Mohan, partner, AMRG Associates said that the tax authorities must be mindful of the technology tools‘ reach, impact, and inherent limitations. “Risk areas identified by big data analytics need human validation before the same is flown to a taxpayer. Re-verification of data on tax portals prior to the initiation of proceedings has emerged as an imperative need to avert violations of principles of natural justice. Judiciary has taken a step in the right direction to curb the abuse of power by the tax officers leading to chaos in the entire tax collection system," said Mohan.
Samir Kanabar, Tax Partner, EY India, said, the judgement and the affidavits suggest that the subjectivity and independence of tax officers have been diluted so as to make tax assessments more objective and backed by hard data. “Tax assessment being a complex task requires application of mind and one cannot accomplish the same in abstract or merely relying on data," said Kanabar.
“With the aggressive use of data mining and artificial intelligence in the past couple of years, the government has been able to establish audit trails of various transactions that were earlier not possible. As a result, we are seeing a marked increase in the use of a reassessment mechanism by the tax department to bring such unaccounted income/money to tax," said Vishwas Panjiar, Partner, Nangia Andersen LLP.
He added that The Allahabad HC ruling reinforces reassessment by its very nature is detrimental to the taxpayer, hence a higher degree of care needs to be taken by the department while invoking the provisions.
Kanabar of EY said that while there are systematic glitches or challenges, it will take time to make them more robust. “This calls for an appropriate transition plan; this is what the court has articulated to ensure that principles of natural justice are not denied, nor the honest taxpayers are put to task," he said.
An email sent to the finance ministry and to CBDT on Wednesday seeking comments for the story remained unanswered at the time of publishing.
