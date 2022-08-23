Faceless assessment scheme under rework amid court cases

Rajat Mohan, partner, AMRG Associates said that the tax authorities must be mindful of the technology tools‘ reach, impact, and inherent limitations. “Risk areas identified by big data analytics need human validation before the same is flown to a taxpayer. Re-verification of data on tax portals prior to the initiation of proceedings has emerged as an imperative need to avert violations of principles of natural justice. Judiciary has taken a step in the right direction to curb the abuse of power by the tax officers leading to chaos in the entire tax collection system," said Mohan.