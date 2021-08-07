The Income Tax department has notified three official email IDs for taxpayers to register their grievances over different aspects of faceless assessment scheme .

"In a move aimed to further improve taxpayer services in alignment with the Taxpayers' Charter, the Income Tax Department creates dedicated e-mail ids for registering grievances in respect of pending cases under the Faceless Scheme," the tax department said in a statement on Saturday.

Grievances related to the faceless assessment process, penalties and appeals can be furnished under three separate email IDs created for the purpose, it further added.

"For faceless assessments: samadhan.faceless.assessment@incometax.gov.in; For faceless penalty: samadhan.faceless.penalty@incometax.gov.in; For faceless appeals: samadhan.faceless.appeal@incometax.gov.in," the department said.

Faceless assessment, or e-assessment, was launched in 2019 to streamline tax administration, minimise physical interface from taxmen, increase accountability and introduce team-based assessments.

Under the system, a taxpayer or an assessee is not required to visit an I-T Department office or meet a department official for income tax-related businesses.

Instead, a central electronic-based system picks up tax returns for scrutiny based on risk parameters and mismatches, and then allots them randomly to a team of income tax officers in any city. The scrutiny by these officers are stated to be reviewed by officers at another randomly selected location.

