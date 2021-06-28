OPEN APP
There is some good news for people who have taken shots of Covishield. Amid news reports of them facing issues in travelling abroad, Serum Institute of India (SII) Adar Poonawalla has assured help to Indians facing travel issues due to Covishield.

"I realise that a lot of Indians who have taken COVISHIELD are facing issues with travel to the E.U., I assure everyone, I have taken this up at the highest levels and hope to resolve this matter soon, both with regulators and at a diplomatic level with countries," Adar Poonawalla tweeted.

According to media reports travellers vaccinated with Covishield, manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), may not be eligible for the European Union ‘Green Pass’.

Meanwhile, fulfilling its commitment, the Serum Institute of India has produced over 10 crore doses of its COVID-19 vaccine Covishield in June so far as India ramps up the pace of its vaccination drive in the face of a possible third wave of the viral infection.


