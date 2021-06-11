OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Fact check: Covid vaccines make you magnetic? Govt issues clarification

Fact check: Covid vaccines make you magnetic? Govt issues clarification

A doctor inoculates the second dose of vaccine at the Corona Vaccination Center. (AP)Premium
A doctor inoculates the second dose of vaccine at the Corona Vaccination Center. (AP)
 1 min read . Updated: 11 Jun 2021, 03:25 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Staff Writer

  • Recently, flawed claim was made in a series of viral videos claiming to show magnets attracted to the arms of alleged Covid vaccinated recipients on social medi
  • Covid-19 vaccines are completely safe and do not contain any metal-based ingredients, says Centre

The Centre has debunked claims that Covid-19 vaccines can make people 'magnetic'. It has also discarded theories about microchips in coronavirus vaccines.

Recently, flawed claims were made in a series of viral videos claiming to show magnets attracted to the arms of alleged Covid vaccinated recipients on social media.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

In several videos, people were seen sticking a magnet to their arms where they claim they have had the Covid vaccine.

Some people say there's something magnetic in the vaccines and others have gone further to say it's proof of a microchip.

With regard to this, the Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact-checking arm, PIB Fact Check, has said these claims about Covid-19 vaccines giving magnetic super powers are "baseless".

"Vaccines cannot cause a magnetic reaction in the human body. Covid-19 vaccines are completely safe and do not contain any metal-based ingredients," the PIB Fact Check team said


It is common to experience mild side-effects like mild headaches, pain or swelling at the injection site, and mild fever after getting the COVID-19 vaccine, the PIB added.

The Centre's fact check team also appealed people not to to get vaccinated against the coronavirus and get distanced themselves from such rumours.

According to experts, people sticking a magnet to their arms could be because of the surface oil and surface tension associated with that or using trickeries to make their videos go viral, etc.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout