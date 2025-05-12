Fact Check: Did Indian media admit to Pakistan destroying airbases? PIB debunks viral claim

The fact check wing of Indian government's Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Monday debunked a false claim made by Pakistan saying that the Indian media had admitted to the destruction of the country's airbases.

What is the claim? In a post shared on X, PIB Fact Check said that the Pakistani military in its briefing was showing a video clip that implied India admitting to destruction of its airbases.

“Pakistani military in its briefing has shown a video clip aired on @IndiaTV News Channel implying that Indian channels have admitted to destruction of Indian airbases,” it wrote.

What is the truth? The Fact Check wing of PIB clarified that Pakistan was attempting to mislead people by editing the video.

“This is an attempt by #Pakistan to mislead its own people by editing and cleverly stitching multiple chunks of a larger video.”

It said that the actual video shows that the attacks were all intercepted, with the footage of a Pakistani missile that was downed by India.

“The actual story in the full video says that the attacks were all intercepted and it shows footage of a Pakistani missile that was shot down.”

PIB Fact Check also provided the footage of both the videos side by side.

Watch the videos here:

PIB debunks firing claim Additionally, PIB's fact-check unit has also dismissed rumours of an artillery exchange along the Line of Control (LoC), calling them baseless.

"These claims are false. Rumours are being spread to create panic!" PIB clarified in another X post.

Operation Sindoor Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces in the early hours of May 7, targeting nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK).

This operation was a retaliatory response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 civilians, including one Nepali national, were killed.

On Saturday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations contacted his Indian counterpart. The two sides agreed to halt all military actions, on land, at sea, and in the air, effective from 5 pm.