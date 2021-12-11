The Central government's fact check team has cautioned people against a fake WhatsApp claim which says that citizens will get free three months mobile recharge as India achieves record-breaking Covid-19 vaccination.

The Centre has discarded the claim and said that it has not made any such announcement.

The fake message was in Hindi which reads out: "The government is giving free recharge of three months of free recharge as India celebrate the Covid-19 vaccination milestone. If you have Reliance Jio, Airtel, or Vi connection then you can avail of the offer. Click on the below link and your phone will get recharged. The offer is valid till December 20".

दावा:देश में रिकॉर्ड वैक्सीनेशन होने की खुशी में भारत सरकार सभी भारतीय यूज़र्स को 3 महीने का रिचार्ज फ्री में दे रही है#PIBFactCheck



☑️भारत सरकार द्वारा ऐसी कोई घोषणा नहीं की गयी है

☑️ऐसे किसी फर्जी मैसेज के लिंक पर अपनी कोई निजी जानकारी साझा न करें और न ही इन्हें फॉरवर्ड करें pic.twitter.com/Hln90XTlyM — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 10, 2021

The viral message also includes an online link to get the free recharge of three months. The government has clarified that the post is fake. The government has urged users not to share personal information, bank details and click on such fake links.

Earlier, the Cellular Operators Association of India also advised users to be careful about fraudulent messages.

“Beware of such fraudulent messages. There is no such scheme from the Government or Telecom Service Providers. Don't share or forward such messages and also alert your family and friends," the COAI tweeted.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.