Fact Check: JPSC Mains 2025 exam not postponed, viral notice confirmed fake, says Jharkhand

A notice circulating on social media claiming that the Jharkhand Combined Civil Services Main Examination 2025 has been postponed is false, and candidates have been urged not to believe or share the misleading document, India Today reported.

The purported notification, which gained traction online on Tuesday, alleged that the examination had been deferred until further notice due to government directives and reported irregularities. However, no such announcement has been issued by the authorities.

The fake notice claimed that the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Combined Civil Services Main (Written) Competitive Examination 2025, conducted under Advertisement No. 01/2026, had been postponed indefinitely.

Candidates are advised to disregard the viral document and rely solely on updates released through the official communication channels of the JPSC.

At present, the commission has not announced any change to the examination schedule. Aspirants should continue preparing as planned unless an official notification confirming any revision is issued by the JPSC.

Competitive examinations frequently become the subject of misinformation in the run-up to the tests, with fake notices and unverified claims often spreading rapidly on social media. Candidates are therefore encouraged not to forward such messages without verification and to confirm any exam-related information only through official sources.

Those appearing for the Jharkhand Combined Civil Services Main Examination 2025 should regularly check the JPSC's official website for authentic updates regarding the examination timetable, admit cards and other important instructions.

Champai Soren alleges JPSC irregularities, seeks CBI probe On Monday, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren raised questions over the functioning and credibility of the JPSC, alleging multiple irregularities in its recruitment process.

Soren, who is now a BJP leader, claimed that the commission had failed to maintain transparency in conducting examinations. He alleged that several discrepancies had surfaced, including the non-disclosure of cut-off marks, result sheets lacking the signatures of the required commission members, and OMR answer sheets allegedly being circulated on social media.

The BJP leader said the manner in which the JPSC Main examination was being conducted in haste had raised serious concerns and accused the Jharkhand government of jeopardising the future of thousands of aspirants.

In a post on X, Soren demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged irregularities, saying an independent investigation was necessary to resolve the controversy in a manner acceptable to all stakeholders.

He further alleged that the state government was attempting to suppress the voices of protesting candidates instead of addressing their concerns.

Responding to the allegations, the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) dismissed the BJP's criticism, accusing the opposition of using the issue for political gains.

JMM spokesperson Kunal Sarangi alleged that the BJP was shedding "crocodile tears" over the JPSC controversy in an attempt to divert public attention from national issues, including the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.