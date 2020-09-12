Factories do better, growth a concern

India’s industrial production shrank at a slower pace in July than in the previous month, suggesting a recovery in economic activity after restrictions meant to control the coronavirus pandemic were lifted.

The 10.4% contraction in July factory output was at a slower pace than in May and June following the devastating fall seen in April when the country was under a nationwide lockdown.

Industrial output had contracted by 15.7% in June, revised data released by the statistics ministry showed on Friday.

This is slower than the earlier estimate of 16.6%. In July last year, factory output expanded by 4.9%.

The contraction in capital goods output, an indicator of investment activity, too was slower in July at 22.8% than the revised 37.4% contraction seen in the previous month.

View Full Image No quick fix

Experts said that capital goods production might take time to recover, given that there is little incentive for businesses to invest when there is surplus capacity.

Consumer durables output too shrank at a slower pace in July than in June, though it was still in the red zone with a 23.6% contraction, the data showed.

Manufacturing activity, which shrank by 66% in April during the lockdown, recovered somewhat to 38.4%, 15.9% and 11.14% in the subsequent three months, indicating that production was improving.

However, some economists feared that the pent-up demand following the lockdown, which initially supported the recovery, will wane with time. Mining output contracted 13%, and electricity generation shrank 2.5% in July.

The statement from the statistics ministry said a large number of industrial establishments were not operating from the end of March, but with the lifting of restrictions in the subsequent periods, industrial activity is gradually resuming.

“Today’s IIP release is consistent with our assessment that a fragmented recovery is underway in the second quarter of FY21 and underscores that it will be a slow grind before the economy reverts to relative normalcy over the next few quarters," said Aditi Nayar, principal economist at rating agency ICRA Ltd.

The downward revision of FY21 GDP forecasts by Moody’s Investors Service and Care Ratings on Friday too suggested economic recovery could be more prolonged than earlier thought. Moody’s said India’s GDP would contract by 11.5% in FY21 from its earlier estimate made in July of a 4% contraction. Care Ratings also slashed its annual GDP forecast for FY21 to a contraction in the range of 8-8.2% from a 6.4% contraction.

Moody’s said India’s 23.9% contraction in June quarter was one of the sharpest among all major G-20 economies. Even in the absence of new lockdown curbs outside containment zones, the economic uncertainties could weigh on consumer demand and inv-estment, it said.

However, many reckoned the incremental improvement as a positive. “We may expect growth to be negative albeit to a lesser extent in August while September may come closer to zero, given the pick-up in human movement which will boost pre-festival sales," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Care Ratings.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated