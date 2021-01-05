Factory activity picks up, employment rate declines

The manufacturing sector continued to strengthen in December, the results of a private survey showed, as companies raised production and bought inputs to rebuild inventories after the pandemic-driven business closures earlier in the year.

Data released by analytics firm IHS Markit on Monday showed Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector picked up marginally in December to 56.4 from 56.3 a month ago. A figure above 50 indicates expansion, while sub-50 signals contraction.

However, the job scenario continues to be dismal, with employment decreasing in December for the ninth consecutive month. “Companies stated that government guidelines to have employees working only on shifts and difficulties in finding suitable staff were the key factors causing the latest fall in payroll numbers. However, the pace of contraction was moderate and the weakest in the current downturn period," IHS said.

Input cost inflation accelerated to a 26-month high in December, with survey respondents noting increased prices for chemicals, metals, plastics and textiles. Product prices were lifted in response to rising cost burden, but here, the rate of inflation was only marginal.

Pollyanna De Lima, Economics associate director at IHS Markit said the PMI figures for the Indian manufacturing sector continued to point to an economy on the mend, as a supportive demand environment and companies’ efforts to rebuild safety stocks underpinned another sharp rise in production. “When we combine the latest three months, we see that the performance of the manufacturing industry for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020/21 was notably better than in the second quarter. The three-month PMI average rose from 51.6 to 57.2," she added.

Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue receipts of central and state governments rose to a record ₹1.15 trillion in December as economic activity extended momentum and a sustained drive against tax evasion yielded results. This is the third month in a row when GST revenue crossed ₹1 trillion mark, signalling sustained improvement in consumption.

The pace of contraction in the Indian economy slowed in September quarter to 7.5% from a historic contraction of 23.9% in the June quarter due to the shock caused by the covid-19 induced nationwide lockdown. Since then, many economic agencies have revised upward their growth forecasts for India hoping for quicker than anticipated economic recovery. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) earlier this month projected the Indian economy to contract 7.5% in FY21, shallower than 9.5% contraction it projected just two months ago, on the back of a host of lead indicators, suggesting sustained economic recovery. It expects the economy to post 0.1% growth in the December quarter and 0.7% in the March quarter to end FY21 with 7.5% contraction. The finance ministry also expects marginal positive growth in the economy beginning the December quarter.

