Factory activity picks up, employment rate declines

The pace of contraction in the Indian economy slowed in September quarter to 7.5% from a historic contraction of 23.9% in the June quarter due to the shock caused by the covid-19 induced nationwide lockdown. Since then, many economic agencies have revised upward their growth forecasts for India hoping for quicker than anticipated economic recovery. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) earlier this month projected the Indian economy to contract 7.5% in FY21, shallower than 9.5% contraction it projected just two months ago, on the back of a host of lead indicators, suggesting sustained economic recovery. It expects the economy to post 0.1% growth in the December quarter and 0.7% in the March quarter to end FY21 with 7.5% contraction. The finance ministry also expects marginal positive growth in the economy beginning the December quarter.