Factory output shrinks, retail inflation slows

Sunil Kumar Sinha, principal economist at India Ratings, said the November IIP data once again shows the uptick seen in September and October due to a combination of festive and pent-up demand and the economic recovery is still shallow and fragile. “In view of growth concerns, we expect the RBI to continue its accommodative policy stance and maintain status quo on policy rate in the forthcoming monetary policy review while keeping a close eye on the upcoming Union budget to ascertain the government’s fiscal stance," he added.