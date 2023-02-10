New Delhi: India’s industrial activity moderated in December, after touching a five-month high in the previous month, official data showed. The moderation was put down to the high base of the year-ago month and a weakening of the consumer durables segment post the festive season.

Going forward, economists expect industrial production growth to improve in the last quarter of the current fiscal led by the low base of the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal due to the Omicron wave. But they cautioned that demand slowdown in key economies may impact manufacturing.

The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) grew by 4.3% in December compared to a 7.3% expansion in November on a year-on-year basis, data released on Friday by the National Statistical Office showed.

“The IIP growth is in line with our forecast…Going forward, the year-on-year growth in the IIP is likely to improve in the ongoing quarter, partly boosted by the typical year-end push in volumes to achieve targets as well as a low base of the third wave of covid-19. However, we remain watchful of the impact of a slowdown in external demand and the consequent decline in merchandise exports on the performance of the manufacturing sector," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA.

Manufacturing, which accounts for 77% of the index, reported 2.6% growth in December, compared to 6.4% growth in November and a 5.9% contraction in the previous month.

Mining sector output expanded by 9.8% in December compared to 9.7% in November, and 2.4% growth in October.

Electricity output rose by 10.4% in December from 12.7% in the previous month.

“On the whole, infra-related industries are showing good traction while it is volatile for consumer goods, as the main season is over and the pent up demand syndrome has gotten diluted," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda.

He added that growth will continue to be narrowly focused rather than broad-based in the next three months.

“Firms have also been raising prices of their products which will come in the way of demand as will the series of interest rate hikes invoked by the RBI," said Sabnavis.

The capital goods sector grew by 7.6% in December, compared to 21.5% in November and a 1.6% contraction in October.

Consumer durables, representing elastic demand and sectors like white goods, reverted to contractionary zone with a 10.4% decline in output, compared to 5.1% growth reported in November.

Consumer non-durables, which represent inelastic demand, grew for the second straight month by 7.2% in December, against 8.9% in November.

“The disappointing performance in consumer durable goods could be attributed to the unfavourable base effect. Export-dependent sectors like textiles, apparel and leather products, continued to register contraction in output, which is worrisome," said Rajani Sinha, chief economist, CARE Edge.

Five of the 22 manufacturing sub-sectors reported a contraction in output. These include textiles and apparel, electrical equipment, leather products, and pharmaceuticals.

“Going ahead, overall industrial activity would be supported by sustained urban demand, improving rural demand and the government’s enhanced thrust on capital expenditure," said Sinha.

“However, an uncertain global macroeconomic environment, weak external demand and risks related to re-emergence of commodity price pressures would be a drag on the momentum in industrial activity," added Sinha.

The Union budget allocated ₹10 trillion towards capital expenditure, a 34% growth over the budget estimate of 2022-23. It is 22% of the total outlay, an 18-year high.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) pegged real GDP growth for FY24 at 6.4%, and that for FY23 at 7%. The estimate for FY24 is slightly lower than 6.5% estimated by the Economic Survey.

The national accounts data for the September quarter released last month saw growth slow to 6.3% led by dismal performance of the manufacturing sector, even as services sector recovery lent support.