Factory output slows to 4.3% in Dec, may pick up pace in Q4

“The IIP growth is in line with our forecast…Going forward, the year-on-year growth in the IIP is likely to improve in the ongoing quarter, partly boosted by the typical year-end push in volumes to achieve targets as well as a low base of the third wave of covid-19. However, we remain watchful of the impact of a slowdown in external demand and the consequent decline in merchandise exports on the performance of the manufacturing sector," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA.