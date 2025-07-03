‘Factually incorrect’: Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw dismisses Siddaramaiah's claim on COVID-19 vaccines

Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw dismissed Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's remarks linking COVID-19 vaccines with a spate of heart attack deaths as "factually incorrect" and "misleading".

On July 1, Siddaramaiah suggested that the recent heart attack deaths in the Hassan district of Karnataka may be linked to the vaccination drive. He had also claimed the vaccines were 'hastily' approved.

Siddaramaiah had claimed, "It cannot be denied that the hasty approval and distribution of the Covid vaccine to the public could also be a reason for these deaths..."

Reacting to Siddaramaiah post on X, Shaw said, "Covid-19 vaccines developed in India were approved under the Emergency Use Authorisation framework, following rigorous protocols aligned with global standards for safety and efficacy."

"To suggest that these vaccines were 'hastily' approved is factually incorrect and contributes to public misinformation," Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said.

"These vaccines have saved millions of lives and, like all vaccines, may cause side effects in a very small number of individuals. It is important to acknowledge the science and data-driven processes behind their development, rather than engage in retrospective blame," Shaw, Executive Chairperson of the pharma company, said.

Siddaramaiah's full statement Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah had said on Tuesday that over 20 people had died of heart attack in Hassan district in the past month alone, and that the state government was taking the matter seriously.

He announced the formation of an expert committee led by Dr Ravindranath, Director of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, to investigate the deaths. The committee has been instructed to submit its report within 10 days.

Siddaramaiah said a similar directive had been issued in February to study sudden deaths among young people across the state and whether COVID-19 vaccines could have had any adverse effects.

"It cannot be denied that the hasty approval and distribution of the COVID vaccine to the public could also be a reason for these deaths, as several studies worldwide have recently indicated that COVID vaccines could be a cause for the increasing number of heart attacks," Siddaramaiah had said.

Union Health Ministry reacts On Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry had dismissed the Karnataka CM's statement, saying extensive studies by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and AIIMS have conclusively established no linkages between coronavirus vaccines and sudden deaths.

Studies by ICMR and National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) affirm that COVID-19 vaccines in India are safe and effective, with extremely rare instances of serious side effects, it said.