Fadnavis takes a dig at 'backstabber' Thackeray: 'You tried to finish me but…'2 min read . 03:42 PM IST
- In 2019 polls, you came (to power) by showing PM Modi's photo; backstabbed BJP and then went with Congress and the NCP, Fadnavis said
Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday made a sharp verbal attack at Uddhav Thackeray asserting that the former chief minister will not be able to ever finish him. "You tried your best along with the Congress and the NCP. You could not finish me and won't be able to do it later," he said, as quoted by news agency ANI adding, In 2019 polls, you came (to power) by showing PM Modi's photo; backstabbed BJP and then went with Congress and the NCP."
"No matter how bad your adversaries want. Whatever is written in the destiny will only happen," Fadnavis said.
Commenting on Uddhav Thackeray's speech on Wednesday, Fadnavis said, "It was his frustration speaking. When he demands a fresh election, I want to ask him why did not he contest after Sena won the election by showing PM Modi's photo and then went on to form the government with the NCP and the Congress. Why didn't you contest in another election then? Why did you go straight to form the government?"
On Wednesday, Uddhav Thackeray took a swipe at chief minister Ekbath Shinde and said, "CM Eknath Shinde has gone again to perform 'Mujra' in Delhi today... Why do Maharashtra projects go to other states? Why doesn't he speak to the PM about this? Doesn't he have the courage to speak on it?" He also challenged Union HM Amit Shah to hold BMC election along with state assembly elections and said, “we will show Shiv Sena's strength."
The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, which comprised the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, collapsed in June after a revolt led by Shinde against the Sena leadership.
Shinde was later sworn in as the chief minister with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy. The two factions have engaged in bitter war of words claiming they are the "real" Shiv Sena and the torchbearer Balasaheb Thackeray's legacy.
Earlier this week, he further said CM Shinde and he would play the remaining two and a half years of their term like a fast-paced T20 match. He was speaking at a public rally in Mumbai. “CM Shinde and I are now in power. We have two and a half years in our hands and we will play like a T-20 cricket match. There is no time to play a Test match now," Fadnavis said.
(With inputs from agencies)
