Fadnavis takes a dig at 'backstabber' Thackeray: 'You tried to finish me but…'

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday made a sharp verbal attack at Uddhav Thackeray asserting that the former chief minister will not be able to ever finish him. "You tried your best along with the Congress and the NCP. You could not finish me and won't be able to do it later," he said, as quoted by news agency ANI adding, In 2019 polls, you came (to power) by showing PM Modi's photo; backstabbed BJP and then went with Congress and the NCP."

