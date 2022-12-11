FAGMA cos and their diversificiation pangs1 min read . Updated: 11 Dec 2022, 06:45 PM IST
The recent spat between new Twitter owner Elon Musk and Apple has shed light on the shifting power dynamics in big tech. Musk accused Apple of nearly stopping advertising on Twitter, and also drew attention to the 30% commission that it charges app owners like Twitter on its app store. At the heart of such disagreements between tech giants is revenues and market dominance. While App Store commissions are a big part of Apple’s second-biggest revenue stream (i.e., services), ads bring about 89% of Twitter’s revenues as of 2021.