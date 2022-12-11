FAGMA cos and their diversificiation pangs

ONE PROBLEM tech companies face in diversification is that areas too distant from their cores don’t have any special advantages, and those close to their cores could lead to conflicts of interest. For example, Facebook expanded its ad revenues by buying Instagram, but it faced complaints of monopolistic behaviour. Its attempts to build a new business, Metaverse, is riddled with challenges. While Apple has built successful ancillary products such as Airpod, it has not come up with a whole new category, as it did with iPhone in 2007. While its app store revenues are growing, it has faced pushback from companies unhappy with its commission rates. In 2020, Epic Games sued Apple for blocking its game Fortnite after it tried to sidestep the commission. Apple has now relaxed commissions for select categories, but the last word might not have been said.