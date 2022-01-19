Further explaining the importance of boosters by giving an example of our body's requirement of water, Dr Faheem said, "When you drink a glass of water in the morning, you drink another glass in the afternoon you drink another glass at night, right? That one glass is not enough. It's not going to last you for months. And when you drink that second or third glass, no one says why you're drinking water again we all understand right? So similarly your immune system cannot last forever. On one shot. It needs repeated reminders, boosters, this is nothing unusual. Other vaccines also require repeated doses. So that's why it's important. If people had their vaccine 6,8,10, 12 months ago. That's like having a glass of water last week."