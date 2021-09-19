Failed in driving test? Delhi govt may share video to help drivers polish skills

The Delhi government is planning to roll out a new initiative on driving that might help new drivers to improve their skills. As per a report in the Hindustan Times, if a person has failed to clear the driving test in the city, he or she might get access to the video of their performance to refine their skills. The move, if implemented, would solve the problem of a higher failure rate of test-driving on the city’s automated test tracks.

As per the daily, the transport department is working to provide permanent driving licence (DL) applicants a video of their driving test, in case they fail.

The daily, citing a senior official said, that the national capital has received feedback from various regional transport officers (RTOs) wherein the permanent DL applicant gets a copy of the video if they fail in their driving test.

"We are looking at a system in which the driving test video of the applicant is sent to him/her maybe via WhatsApp. It is still in the pipeline," the official told the daily.

Usually, a video is created of every driving test, however, an applicant has never been able to get access to it. The officer said they are looking into the legality angle, only then they will make it available to the new driver. He said the service could be introduced strictly as an on-request facility.

The HT report said that at least 48.91% of applicants failed the driving test at the three automated tracks that were opened by July 2019. Before the automated tests were introduced, the rate of failed applicants was only 16.24%.

The Delhi government introduced the city’s first automated driving test track (ADTT) in February 2018. At present, the automated tracks are operation in 10 locations.

In the automated driving test track, an applicant is marked on 24 skills. For instance, an applicant needs to reverse their car on S-shaped tracks, drive uphill and also swerve at bends shaped like an ‘8’. The driver is also judged on their behaviour as there are separate tracks to test decisions on overtaking and at traffic junctions.

Before these automated tracks were introduced, driving tests were conducted on the main road with usual traffic. At that time, an applicant had to drive straight for less than a kilometre, while being supervised by a licencing inspector. Now, the licencing officer oversees the test, take a print-out of the result and sign it.

