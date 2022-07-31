Failure to file ITR by the deadline? Taxpayers may face these consequences

Taxpayers are hoping for an extension in the deadline for income tax return (ITR) filing, however, the chances are bleak. The due date for filing ITR for financial year FY2021-22 of the assessment year 2022-23 ends on Sunday. Earlier this month, the government has already made it clear that there will be no extension in the deadline, and taxpayers are required to file their ITR on or before July 31. Even if a taxpayer misses the deadline for filing ITR, the government does allow taxpayers to complete the process by December 2022-end. However, there will be an added penalty after July 31.

