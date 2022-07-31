Failure to file ITR by the deadline? Taxpayers may face these consequences

Even if a taxpayer misses the deadline for filing ITR, the government does allow taxpayers to complete the process by December 2022-end. However, there will be an added penalty after July 31.
Taxpayers are hoping for an extension in the deadline for income tax return (ITR) filing, however, the chances are bleak. The due date for filing ITR for financial year FY2021-22 of the assessment year 2022-23 ends on Sunday. Earlier this month, the government has already made it clear that there will be no extension in the deadline, and taxpayers are required to file their ITR on or before July 31. Even if a taxpayer misses the deadline for filing ITR, the government does allow taxpayers to complete the process by December 2022-end. However, there will be an added penalty after July 31.
On Twitter, the #Extend_Due_Dates_Immediately and #IncomeTaxReturns have been trending to seek an extension in the deadline. While many memes are being circulated in regards to the same.
Meanwhile, through its Twitter account, the Income Tax department said 53,98,348 have been filed up to 8 pm on Sunday, whereas, 4,95,505 ITRs were filed in the last hour. The department has also tweeted about helpline numbers and a website for assisting taxpayers in filing their ITR.
Till July 30, more than 5.10 crore ITRs were filed. Over 57.51 lakh ITRs were filed on Saturday alone.
Currently, there are seven ITR forms available, however, these forms vary depending upon the category of taxpayers and their source of income. These forms are ITR-1, ITR-2, ITR-3, ITR-4, ITR-5, ITR-6, and ITR-7.
If a taxpayer misses the due date for filing ITR, they will become liable to pay a certain amount in the form of a penalty to the IT department from August 1.
The department has set the due date for filing revised returns or belated ITR for FY22, till December 31, 2022.
After the due date of July 31, a late filing fee will be applicable to taxpayers under section 234F of the IT Act.
As per the section, ₹5,000 penalty is levied if the returns are furnished on or before December 31st of the assessment year. While the penalty will be ₹10,000 in any other case. However, if the total income of the person does not exceed ₹5 lakh - then the fee payable under this section shall not exceed ₹1,000.
The basic exemption limit is a gross annual income of ₹2.5 lakh for individuals below 60 years of age, while the exemption limit is of income ₹3 lakh for individuals above 60 years but below 80 years, and the exemption limit is ₹5 lakh for individuals above 80 years.
Not just the penalties but taxpayers may also become liable to pay interest on the delay of filing ITR. Under section 234A, interest is levied at 1% per month or part of a month. The nature of interest is simple interest. In other words, the taxpayer is liable to pay simple interest @ 1% per month or part of a month for a delay in filing the return of income.
Also, if a taxpayer fails to file their ITR on or before the due date, then he or she cannot carry forward their losses.
Sudhir Kaushik, Co-Founder, and CEO, TaxSpanner told ANI that "Carry forward of losses (other than the loss from house property), if any is not allowed if you miss the due date. Losses on sale of property/shares/capital assets those were forced to sell during corona should be declared and filed before the due date."
Kaushik added, in case you miss even the 31st December 2022 deadline, for refunds and losses, you would be required to file an appeal for condonation with the commissioner of income tax of your ward for refund and losses carried forward. If the reason is bonafide, you may get permission.
As per the IT Act, if in any year the taxpayer has incurred a loss from any source under a particular head of income, then he is allowed to adjust such loss against income from any other source falling under the same head. However, notably, the losses can be carried forward only if the return of the income/loss of the year in which the loss is incurred is furnished on or before the due date of furnishing the ITR as prescribed under section 139(1).
Furthermore, as per the Clear report, the income tax officer can initiate proceedings for prosecution if the person wilfully fails to file a return even after issuing notices. The imprisonment can be for a term of three months to two years with a fine. If the tax you owe to the income tax department is higher, the prosecution period may extend to seven years.
