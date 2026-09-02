‘Failure to protect this temple is alarming’: India raises concerns over Narowal temple destruction

India has called for an investigation and restoration of a century-old Hindu temple in Pakistan's Narowal district after reports that the structure was destroyed, with New Delhi accusing the authorities of failing to protect a place of worship belonging to a religious minority.

The incident in village Siraj has also prompted conflicting accounts over how the temple was destroyed. A minority rights group has alleged that the structure was deliberately demolished, while an official of Pakistan's Evacuee Trust Property Board has said it collapsed following heavy rainfall.

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Against that backdrop, the Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday, 2 September, said the reported destruction highlighted wider concerns over the protection of minority religious sites in Pakistan.

India condemns destruction of Hindu temple in Pakistan Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi had taken note of reports concerning the historic temple in Narowal.

"We have noted with deep concern the disturbing reports of the destruction of a historic Hindu temple in village Siraj, Narowal, Pakistan," Jaiswal stated. "We unequivocally condemn this reprehensible act of vandalism against a century-old minority place of worship."

India said the issue extended beyond the destruction of a single structure, pointing to what it described as the vulnerability of minority communities and their places of worship.

"The apparent apathy of authorities and failure to protect this century-old temple is alarming," Jaiswal added. "Such incidents are a stark reminder of the continuing vulnerability of minority communities and the egregious violations of their religious freedoms and places of worship in Pakistan."

New Delhi seeks investigation and restoration The Indian government urged Pakistan to conduct a transparent investigation and ensure accountability for those responsible.

"We call upon the Government of Pakistan to conduct a prompt and transparent investigation into this incident and ensure that those responsible are held fully accountable," Jaiswal stated.

"Furthermore, the Government of Pakistan must take immediate remedial measures to restore the desecrated temple and fulfil its primary obligation to guarantee the safety, security and well-being of all its minority citizens and their cultural heritage," he added.

Conflicting accounts over what happened in village Siraj Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported that the century-old temple was destroyed on August 21. However, disagreement remains over the circumstances.

The Pakistan Masiha Millat Party, a minority rights organisation, has alleged that the structure was deliberately razed and that bricks, metal fittings from its dome and other material were removed from the site. The group has linked the dispute to adjoining land that had previously been leased to a seminary.

PMMP chairman Aslam Parvez Sahotra said the lease was later cancelled after rent remained unpaid and the premises were allegedly not used for their stated purpose. He also referred to an earlier order directing the eviction of illegal occupants and the sealing of the property.

"The order was never implemented," he said.

The PMMP has demanded that the temple be reconstructed in its original form and called for stronger protection of Hindu temples, Sikh gurdwaras and Christian churches.