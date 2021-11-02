OPEN APP
Home / News / India / Faizabad Junction railway station renamed as Ayodhya Cantt: Railways
The Indian Railways on Tuesday changed the name of Faizabad Junction Railway Station to Ayodhya Cantt with immediate effect. The Uttar Pradesh government last month had decided to rename the Faizabad railway station.

The name of Faizabad (FD) Railway Station in Lucknow Division of Northern Railway has been changed to Ayodhya Cantt (station code: AYC) with immediate effect, Northern Railway PRO Dipak Kumar said on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister's Office had recently said Faizabad station will be called the Ayodhya Cantt railway station.

The CMO said the Centre too has granted its consent to the decision and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given the green signal to issue a notification in this regard. 

Earlier in 2018, the UP government had renamed Faizabad district as Ayodhya.

His government had also changed the name of Allahabad to Prayagraj and Mughalsarai railway junction as Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay junction.

With agency inputs 

