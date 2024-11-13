Fake Aadhaar, Voter IDs racket busted by Delhi Police: Nepali nationals arrested from Delhi’s IGI Airport

Delhi police have dismantled a syndicate supplying fake Indian identity documents to Nepali nationals. The operation involved creating fraudulent Aadhaar and Voter ID cards, leading to the arrest of two Nepali individuals attempting to fly to Cambodia using fake Indian passports.

Published13 Nov 2024, 10:13 AM IST
Delhi Police Bust Fake ID Syndicate: In a major development, the Delhi Police have arrested a woman Tabassum Alvi, and two Nepali nationals Dinesh Subba and Shyam Subba in connection with a significant immigration fraud racket.
Delhi Police Bust Fake ID Syndicate: In a major development, the Delhi Police have arrested a woman and two Nepali nationals in connection with a significant immigration fraud racket.

Delhi Police Bust Fake ID Syndicate: In a major development, the Delhi Police have arrested a woman Tabassum Alvi, and two Nepali nationals Dinesh Subba and Shyam Subba in connection with a significant immigration fraud racket.

The syndicate, operating through the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, was found to be creating fake Indian identity documents, including Aadhaar and Voter ID cards, for Nepali nationals seeking to travel abroad using fraudulent Indian passports.

Delhi Police Arrests Nepali Nationals at IGI Airport

On the evening of the bust, two Nepali nationals, Dinesh Subba and Shyam Subba, were intercepted by IGI Police as they attempted to board a flight to Cambodia using forged Indian passports.

The duo, who had entered India illegally, were attempting to leave the country under the assumption that they would not be detected with their fake documentation.

Role of Tabassum Alvi

The police investigation has revealed that the woman arrested, Tabassum Alvi, was a key figure in orchestrating the fraudulent tickets and visas. Alvi is said to have been responsible for handling travel arrangements, including booking tickets and arranging visas, for those seeking to leave India under false pretences.

The investigation suggests that she was working in tandem with the agents who facilitated the illegal procurement of fake documents. “The agents charged 10 lakhs for arranging the fraudulent documents and travel arrangements", said Delhi Police.

Fake Aadhaar and Voter ID cards and Financial Transactions

According to Delhi Police  officials, the fraudulent documents included not only Aadhaar and Voter ID cards but also Indian passports, which were provided to Nepali nationals through an extensive network of agents.

These agents reportedly charged up to 10 lakh per person for the entire package, which covered both the procurement of fake documents and travel expenses.

“The agents were advising these individuals to obtain fake Indian documents in order to travel abroad,” a senior officer from the Delhi Police stated. “This was a well-coordinated operation aimed at exploiting loopholes in the immigration system.”

Delhi Police Probe and Ongoing Investigations

The investigation is still ongoing, with police looking into further members of the syndicate and trying to unravel the full scope of the operation. The police are also examining the financial transactions involved in the case to understand the money trail and any additional criminal activities connected to this scam.

“We are thoroughly investigating the case to identify any more individuals linked to this syndicate,” said a senior Delhi Police official. “We are also analysing the financial transactions to uncover if this operation was tied to larger illegal financial networks.”

 

First Published:13 Nov 2024, 10:13 AM IST
