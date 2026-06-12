Fake bomb threat delays Lucknow-Delhi IndiGo flight

An IndiGo flight carrying nearly 180 passengers from Lucknow to Delhi on Friday was delayed after the aircraft received a bomb threat, which later turned out to be a hoax. The crew received information about a possible bomb threat shortly before the aircraft was due to take off, news agency PTI reported.

The Delhi-bound flight was scheduled to depart from Lucknow at 10:45 am.

After the threat was reported, the aircraft was stopped at the apron while security teams launched a thorough inspection of the plane and surrounding areas as a precaution, officials said.

The scare was triggered after a tissue paper bearing the word "bomb" was discovered inside one of the aircraft's lavatories. However, subsequent checks confirmed that the threat was a hoax, PTI confirmed, citing sources.

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Officials said no explosive device or suspicious material was found during the search operation. They added that the required legal formalities and security protocols were being carried out.

IndiGo said in a press statement said that Flight 6E 2111, scheduled to fly from Lucknow to Delhi on June 12, received a security threat just before take-off.

"IndiGo flight 6E 2111 scheduled to operate from Lucknow to Delhi on 12 June 2026. Following the established protocol, we informed the relevant authorities immediately and are fully cooperating with them in carrying out the necessary security checks. The aircraft will operate its journey to Delhi post securing relevant clearances. We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers and are making all efforts to minimise it, including offering them refreshments and timely updates. As always, safety and security of our customers, crew and aircraft are our topmost priorities," IndiGo said.

Similar scare at Kannur airport a day earlier The latest incident comes just a day after a note found aboard an IndiGo flight sparked a security alert at Kerala's Kannur International Airport. The message, which was later found to have been "misinterpreted" as a bomb threat by the cabin crew of a Mumbai-Kannur flight, led to an emergency response on Wednesday.

According to police, the note was discovered in a waste bin inside a lavatory after the aircraft landed at Kannur around 3.20 pm. The cabin crew subsequently alerted Air Traffic Control (ATC) and airport authorities, triggering security protocols.

Aircraft moved for security checks Following the alert, authorities issued an emergency warning and shifted the aircraft to an isolation bay for detailed inspection. Bomb disposal and dog squad teams carried out comprehensive searches of the plane but did not find any suspicious object or explosive material.

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