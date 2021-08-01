Fake call centre busted in Delhi's Dwarka, 12 held for duping foreign nationals

"The accused used to dupe foreigners living in the USA and Canada in the name of cyber-security. They cheated innocent foreign nationals on the false pretext of providing them technical support by posing as technical support staff of Amazon. The accused used their pop-up vendors to send fake pop-ups to the foreign residents saying 'ransomware detected', 'security warning', 'hacking/compromising of Amazon account' etc. They instructed people to call up the number put up on the pop-ups to get the security threats resolved in exchange for a payment," the police said.